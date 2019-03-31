San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Giorgio Rossi

Giorgio Rossi Obituary
Giorgi Rossi

Passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 61 years to wife, Maria; father to John; father in law to Mary; benevolent grandfather (Nonno) to Cristina. He was uncle to John, Daniella, Nicole, and Michael Rossi, as well as Marie, Steve and Sean Horowitz. Also cousin to Angela and David Mecchi.
Giorgio left behind family members in Italy and migrated to the United States where he worked at Holy Cross Cemetery for 34 years; He was also known for his hospitality and open heart. He enjoyed sharing time with his friends every sunday morning. He will be immensely missed by everyone.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, April 8 at 4pm and are invited to attend a Vigil at 4:30pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Private Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
