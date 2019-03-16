Giovanni Costabile October 19, 1939 - February 28, 2019 On February 28th San Francisco lost a friend and true hospitality ambassador. Gio was surrounded by his beloved daughter Marina and devoted partner and love of 35+ years, Karin Carraher.



Gio was often referred to as the best dressed restaurateur in San Francisco having opened Jovanelo's in 1972 and a great run at Gio's Restaurant on Commercial St. for 26 years up until 2013.



He was a friend to so many as a great story teller and host. His presence is already dearly missed. Too many stories to tell and lives touched by this wonderful man.



In addition to Marina & Karin, Gio is survived by his beloved sister Lucia, her family, many loved nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. A life lived and loved.



Please celebrate at the SF Italian Athletic Club in North Beach on March 23rd at 2pm. RSVPs to [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019