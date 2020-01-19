|
|
Giovanni Tantillo
December 19,1930-January 14, 2020Giovanni Tantillo entered into rest on January 14, 2020 in his home in Millbrae CA, where he lived with his (late) wife Antonietta Gattuso Tantillo since 1961. He was 89 years old.
Giovanni is survived by his 5 children, John Tantillo (his wife Ginger), Tony Tantillo (his wife Marie), Frank Tantillo (his wife Traci), Anna Marie Tantillo Panozzo, and Chiara Tantillo. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Robert, Jennifer, Kimberly, Jonathon, Stephanie & Dante Tantillo, Anthony & Andrea Fusaro, Brianna & Ava Panozzo, plus his 7 great grandsons, Knox, Jagger, Johnny, Tate, Lucas, Aiden & Mason. Giovanni was born on December 18, 1930 in Bagheria, Sicily to The late (parents) Giovanni & Chiara Tantillo. He is preceded in death by his older brother Giuseppe Tantillo and sister Caterina Tantillo Fricano. He is survived by his older brother Nino Tantillo (92) from Bagheria Sicily. It was in Sicily that he met the love of his life the beautiful Antonietta Gattuso. They were married in 1954 in Santa Flavia, Sicily and spent an amazing 72 years together. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Uncle & Great Grandfather.
He was a hard working man and started his career as a forklift driver in the San Francisco produce market, and worked his way up to the manager of the Sales Department for Sunset Produce where he was known as the Doctor of Bananas, and received awards from Dole, Chiquita, & Del Monte for his outstanding work in the industry. He took pride in his garden and was famous for his Giant Cacuzza, Figs and Lemons. He loved watching football and playing cards with his good friends. Giovanni lived a long and full life, and the memories he left behind will be cherished by his family for eternity.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at St. Dunstan Catholic Church (1133 Broadway, Millbrae) on Friday, January 24 at 11am. Burial will follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Giovanni's name to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoorsanfrancisco.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020