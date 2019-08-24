|
Giuliana "Julie" Vidile
December 15, 1926 - August 20, 2019On Tuesday, August 20, Giuliana passed away in the company of her loving family at the age of 92. Giuliana was born in Ghivizzano, Italy and moved to Rome, where her parents and brother were living, during World War II. Her family lived on Via Rasella during the Attack on Via Rasella, which badly damaged their building. Luckily, her family survived, although her father suffered wounds from the shrapnel.
As a student, she found that she didn't have the stomach to study medicine and chose to study accounting instead. She met Anthony Videle, who was an American soldier stationed in Rome, and they married on August 26, 1950. Giuliana traveled alone on her first ever flight on Pan Am to reunite with him stateside when his service ended. After staying in New Jersey and briefly in Texas, they settled in San Francisco and eventually moved to San Mateo and then San Carlos to raise their only daughter, Joanne. Later, they played a big role in raising their granddaughters. Over the years in California, Giuliana worked as an accountant, did food demos at Price Club and other stores, and volunteered at her granddaughters' school and for Sequoia Village.
She enjoyed many trips back to Italy throughout her life, by ship or plane, including one with her daughter, adult granddaughters, and family friend in 2012, where she visited Via Rasella and Ghivizzano, and finally made it to see Venice. She also traveled alone to visit friends in Maine, southern California and Florida. Every fall, her granddaughters would take her on a road trip to gold country, the Sierras, or southern California for wine tasting, casinos, and fresh air.
Giuliana loved her daughter, granddaughters, and great grandchildren deeply. She also loved cooking, singing, dancing, Carey Grant movies, growing roses, knitting beautiful blankets and clothing, and making and eating dessert. She had an infectious laugh matched with a great sense of humor and an outgoing and independent spirit. She was bright, energetic and feisty until her last day and loved by so many people over the years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Adele Martinelli, her father, Efrem Giulianetti, her brother, Frediano, and her husband, Anthony Videle. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne, granddaughters, Antonella and Annette, and beloved great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Luca, Adele and Jamie.
A viewing will be held at Redwood Chapel on Woodside Road on Wednesday August 28 from 4-8 PM (650-369-5537) and a celebration of life will be held at St Charles Church in San Carlos on Saturday August 31 at 11 AM. Donations may be sent to the family at 1024 Sylvan Drive in San Carlos or to Villages of San Mateo County (please note "Sequoia Village Fund").
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019