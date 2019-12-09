|
Giuseppa CoronaA funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Italian Cemetery for Giuseppa "Nonna" Corona, 94 of Chico. She passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Chico.
Giuseppa was born on September 11, 1925 in Porticello, Sicily. She moved to San Francisco in 1963.
Giuseppa was preceded in death by her husband Antonio and her siblings Tomaso, Giuseppe and Francesca.
She is survived by her son Sal (Denise) Corona; daughter Anna Maria Alioto; grandchildren, Amanda (Ezra), Brigida, Piero, and Sandro; five great grandchildren; sister Nina Cresci.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Madonna Del Lume Society 450 Beach St. San Francisco, CA 94133. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home in Chico, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019