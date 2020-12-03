1/1
Giuseppina Rinaldi
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giuseppina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giuseppina Rinaldi
June 28, 1937 - November 23, 2020
Giuseppina Rinaldi passed away on November 23, 2020 at age 83. Devoted mother to Frank Rinaldi. Beloved sister of Grace Gagliardo. Adored Aunt of Diana, Geraldine & Vincent Jr; Mary Ann, John, Tony & Linda. Giuseppina was born in Verbicaro Calabria, Italy. She came to the United States on February 9, 1958 when she was 20 yrs old with her family. She loved to sew, knit & crochet for herself & family members. Giuseppina also enjoyed the outdoors & gardening. Second daughter of the late Alberto & Maria Mazzaferri of Italy. Sister of the late Elisa Vetari & Giuseppe Mazzaferri. Ex-wife of the late Enrico Rinaldi.

Giuseppina was laid to rest in a mausoleum at the Italian Cemetery in Colma on December 4, 2020. Due to COVID 19 and in order to be safe, there will be a celebration of her life in safer times, to be announced. Memorial contributions in Giuseppina's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 2216-7023 or www.diabetes.org/donate


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved