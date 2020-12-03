Giuseppina Rinaldi
June 28, 1937 - November 23, 2020
Giuseppina Rinaldi passed away on November 23, 2020 at age 83. Devoted mother to Frank Rinaldi. Beloved sister of Grace Gagliardo. Adored Aunt of Diana, Geraldine & Vincent Jr; Mary Ann, John, Tony & Linda. Giuseppina was born in Verbicaro Calabria, Italy. She came to the United States on February 9, 1958 when she was 20 yrs old with her family. She loved to sew, knit & crochet for herself & family members. Giuseppina also enjoyed the outdoors & gardening. Second daughter of the late Alberto & Maria Mazzaferri of Italy. Sister of the late Elisa Vetari & Giuseppe Mazzaferri. Ex-wife of the late Enrico Rinaldi.
Giuseppina was laid to rest in a mausoleum at the Italian Cemetery in Colma on December 4, 2020. Due to COVID 19 and in order to be safe, there will be a celebration of her life in safer times, to be announced. Memorial contributions in Giuseppina's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 2216-7023 or www.diabetes.org/donate