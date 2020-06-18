Gladys Cramsie

Or Copy this URL to Share

Gladys Marjorie Cramsie

Nov 11, 1923 - Jun 11, 2020

Predeceased by husband Robert and son Timothy. Survived by sister Pauline, children William, Mary, Robert and Idella, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. A long time resident of Millbrae, CA. Smart and tough, survived many obstacles in life with grace. Her beautiful soul left an indelible mark on our hearts. Rest in peace Mom.



