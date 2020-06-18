Gladys Cramsie
Gladys Marjorie Cramsie
Nov 11, 1923 - Jun 11, 2020
Predeceased by husband Robert and son Timothy. Survived by sister Pauline, children William, Mary, Robert and Idella, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. A long time resident of Millbrae, CA. Smart and tough, survived many obstacles in life with grace. Her beautiful soul left an indelible mark on our hearts. Rest in peace Mom.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
