January 3, 1932 - April 5, 2020

Glen Hampton was born on January 3, 1932, the sixth child of David C. Hampton and Willie Mae Hampton of Warren Arkansas. After moving with his family as a child to California, he joined the United States Army serving his country proudly. After an honorable discharge, Glen took pride in his career at the US Postal Service. Glen Hampton of San Bruno, leaves his beloved wife Juanita Hampton, his sister Esterlene Williams, his daughters, Lynette Slaten and Angela Hampton, and son Marvin Hampton. He leaves his four grandchildren and three great grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
