Glen Lee Jackson March 16, 1942 - May 19, 2019 Resident of El Cerrito. Glen passed away unexpectedly at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco.

The oldest of five siblings, he was born in Kansas, and is survived by his sister, Pat Zuroeveste, sister-in-law Terry Jackson, brother-in-law Russ Hippe and a host of nieces and nephews. Aside from immediate family, Glen was an integral part of the Sholtz household for more than 30 years, as well as a member of the Sholtz/Orme tribe for more than 50 years.

Glen graduated from UC Berkeley and went on to earn several additional master's degrees, including in Poetry and Computer Science. He possessed a remarkable intellect and his passion for learning led him to seek knowledge and adventure all over the world.

Glen had a gift for language and a wry wit. He would parry and thrust - he could dance with words. He had had an ageless charm, was a true and kind friend, and he helped spark the imagination and sense of play for four generations of kids (of all ages). We will all miss him deeply.

Planning for a Celebration of Life is underway.

