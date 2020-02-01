|
|
Glenn Robert VisgitusGlenn Robert Visgitus passed away peacefully at home January 11, 2020 in San Francisco.
A service will be held at Grace Cathedral on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00 PM.
Glenn grew up in Geneva, New York, he attended graduate school where he earned a Master's Degree. For most of Glenn's professional career he worked as a financial analyst for a technology firm in Sunnyvale, CA. Glenn's greatest loves were music, theater, travel and dogs. He devoted many hours as a volunteer for the Shar Pei Rescue and sang in numerous choirs, most recently Camerata at Grace Cathedral. He traveled the world forging friendships wherever he went. He welcomed everyone, and took pleasure creating connections among the many people he met during his life's journey. Glenn loved his life.
Glenn leaves behind best friend Caroline Strongman, many devoted friends, cousins Kathy (Bob), Mary and John, his adopted family Ann and Michael Hatcher, niece and nephew Emily and Tom Hatcher and his two dogs Buddy and Annie.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the wonderful people who cared for Glenn; doctors and nurses from UCSF and Hospice by the Bay.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Glenn's memory to one of these charities he supported:
- Pei People (Shar Pei rescue Glenn got Buddy from)
- Animals Asia
- Performing Animals Welfare Society
- South Bay Pure Breeds Rescue
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020