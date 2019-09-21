San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
1942 - 2019
Glenn Wold Obituary
Glenn Louis Wold

July 21, 1942 - September 19, 2019

Glenn was born in Eureka, CA to Salvation Army officer parents. Glenn came to San Francisco where he attended Giannini, Lincoln and SF State. He had a rewarding career as a teacher, coach, counselor and administrator with SFUSD.
He loved cruising, puzzles, working the odds on just about anything, criticizing politicians, playing the stock market and all things sports. Most of all, he loved his family and friends and found fulfillment in their joys and triumphs.
Glenn leaves behind a bereft family: wife, Mary Anne, children, Eric (Jenna), Kevin and Kristin, and his brother Verne (Lynn). He had many nieces and nephews whom he greatly loved. He was predeceased by his brother Darryl (Carol). Glenn will miss the arrival of his first grandson, due in December.
The family would like to thank the emergency response team at fire station 72 in Pacifica and the team at Seton who took such good care of him in his last days.
We are grateful to have been with him at the last. Our hearts are broken, but we are consoled to know he is now with God and that one day we will be together again.
Family and friends are invited to Services on Saturday, September 28th at 12:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center, 1500 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
