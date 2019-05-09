Glenna Jeanne Wright October 9, 1954 - April 24, 2019 Glenna Jeanne Wright, 64, of Stockton, CA passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Glenna was born in Oakland on October 9, 1954 to the late Margaret Glenna West and Kirby Parcells West, Jr. Raised in Oakland, she attended Crocker Highlands Elementary School, McChesney Jr. High School, and Oakland High School. Glenna attended the University of California, Davis from 1972 – 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Plant Science. It was during her first week of freshman year at UC Davis that she met her college sweetheart, James (Jim) Wright of Woodland, CA. Jim and Glenna wed in 1977 and moved to Stockton, CA, where they raised their three children, Jeanne, Laurie, and Johnathan.



Glenna enjoyed skiing, swimming, gardening, and spending time in the mountains. She also loved family holidays. Glenna was known as a genuine, kind, and loving person to all. She will be greatly missed.



Glenna is survived by her husband Jim; her daughter Jeanne Guillory and husband Jason; her daughter Laurie Covarrubias and husband Efrain; her son Johnathan Wright and wife Meredith; her stepmother Carol Orchison West; her sisters Susan Meckel and Nancy West; and her four grandchildren. A celebration of Glenna's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m., at the Bear Creek Community Church, 11171 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA 95242. Donations in memory of Glenna may be made as tribute gifts to the UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden, online at https://give.ucdavis.edu/AARB or mailed to Attn: Tribute Gift, UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden, One Shields Avenue, Davis, CA 95616.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019