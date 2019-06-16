Gloria Elena Amable Gloria Elena Amable (Raia) passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in the Mission District of San Francisco, Gloria graduated from Mission High School in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, Henry (Hank Amable, star tailback of Mission High School football team), in 1951. Gloria worked as a bookkeeper for many years at S.J. Amoroso Construction and All West Container Co. She loved playing bridge and golf as a member of Greenhills Country Club in Millbrae.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Hank; her son Anthony (Margueritte) and daughter Karen Daly (Michael); her grandchildren; Kevin Torres, Danielle Torres and great-grandsons Ryan and Angelo. She also leaves behind her siblings Alfred Raia and Elaine Grassmeier (Gary) and sister-in-laws Debra, Renee and Grace and a multitude of nieces and nephews and their much beloved families.

A special thank-you to the doctors and nurses at DaVita in Burlingame for their kind and gentle care.

A Celebration of Life is planned for family and close friends, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria's memory to the







