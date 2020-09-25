Gloria Denise Asimos
December 8, 1937 - September 21, 2020
Gloria Asimos, beloved wife, mother, and YiaYia (grandmother), passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born in San Francisco on December 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Theodosia and Dick Mountanos and sister to the late Patricia May.
Gloria is survived by husband George Asimos, five daughters: Denise Yeilding, Lorraine Hilty, Sandra Asimos, Barbara Asimos, Michelle Deleon, and eight grandchildren: Katherine and Kevin Yeilding, Andrew Hilty, Marc Calderon, and Ari, Alex, Anna, and Alyssa Deleon.
Gloria was admired for her sense of humor and how she made everyone laugh. In her youth, she enjoyed being in the Rainbow Girls, Maids of Athena, and Job's Daughters.
Gloria married George in 1959, and was married for more than 60 years. After getting married and starting a family, she opened a successful tax business of 40 plus years. She was an avid lover of music; she loved dancing, playing the piano, and singing in the church choir. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, swimming, and being a YiaYia.
Gloria will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Gloria's life for family and friends will take place at a later date.
"Zoe Se Sas" May her memory be eternal.
To leave a tribute for Gloria, please visit: https://www.forevermissed.com/gloria-asimos/about