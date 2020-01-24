|
Gloria BlotéBorn in San Francisco October 14, 1930, daughter of Northern Italian immigrants, Emile and Rena Monina; entered into eternal rest December 29, 2019.
Proceeded in death by husband of 59 years, Lynwood Bloté; brother, Walter Monina and many loving family members including adoring first cousins Madeline, Alma, Erma and Eleanore. Gloria was the cherished baby of the family, a true Italian princess.
Gloria leaves behind her loving children Janine Bloté, Francine (Bloté) Lofrano, and Greg Bloté and sons-in-law Fred Lofrano and John Davy.
Gloria was a proud lifelong native San Franciscan. Both she and husband Lyn were raised in the Castro District during the post-Depression Era. They lived only one block away from one another where Lyn and her brother Walter grew up as best friends.
Gloria was a graduate of Mission High and was affectionally known as "The Glamor Girl of 18th Street." Her appreciation for glitz and glam, especially when combined with a good bargain, became a lifelong mission. During mid-life, she and daughter Francine were inseparable weekly shopping ("sale-ing") accomplices. As time went on, this family tradition would cause the family patriarch to proclaim that Monday would forever be renamed "Fat Hog Day."
Gloria truly lived her life as a loving, dedicated "stay at home Mom" and a devoted wife. For the many hats she wore and roles she played, we will never forget our fond memories, too numerous to count. Whether it be the undisputed prettiest mommy in the school, decked out in her high heels, juggling boxes of cupcakes to our classrooms or visions of long ago summer days spent twirling umbrellas together on little wooden bridges in The Japanese Tea Garden or her faithful portrayal of Miss Kitty playing opposite her young Matt Dillon…..we will always remember Mama with everlasting love.
Private services were held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020