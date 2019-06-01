San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA
Liturgy
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA
1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gloria Ciarlo Obituary
Gloria Evelyn Ciarlo

Gloria passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in San Francisco on September 27, 1922 to Francesco and Leonina Bongarzoni, Gloria was the baby of the family, following older sister Lillian and brother John. Raised in the Excelsior, she graduated from Balboa High School in 1940, and in 1941 married Tony Ciarlo, her adoring husband. They lived in Daly City for the next fifty years raising two daughters, JoAnn and Diane. Gloria's special spot was their vacation home in MiWuk Village, especially enjoying family dinners and Pedro games. Gloria will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her kindness, generosity, and warmth.
She is survived by her loving daughters JoAnn Beecher and Diane Traina; her supportive sons-in-law Ed (Buz) Beecher and Roger Traina; and her dearest grandchildren Jenine Beecher, Bary Beecher, and Alyssa Traina. Gloria is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews with whom she spent many wonderful family celebrations. She was predeceased by her husband Tony, her parents Francesco and Leonina, her beloved sister Lil, and her dear brother John. We would like to thank Elena Madriaga, owner of Millbrae Board and Care and her staff Jocelyn, Mary, and Concessa, for their kind and compassionate care of our mother for the past four years.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. Interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019
