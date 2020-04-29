San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Conti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Conti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Conti Obituary
Gloria Claire Conti

December 15, 1929 - April 23, 2020

Gloria Claire Lang passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at 95 years old. Beloved wife of 58 years to Frank Conti Sr and cherished mother of Diana Conti, Elisa Conti, Frank Conti Jr and Carol Conti Norton; and dear sister to Audrey Stroupe.
Born December 15, 1924 to August and Josephine Lang, she was a long time San Mateo County resident where she lived most of her life. The most important thing to her was her large extended family with her four children, eight grandchildren (Rachel, Andrew, Adam, Morgan, Gabriel, Emily, Patrick and Sean), and 11 great-grandchildren (Amanda, Logan, Hailey, Jaden, Mateo, Mason, Grace, Ryan, Lilah, Quinn, and Ryker). All those in her large extended family, honor her for her loving and kind spirit. She was happiest when she hosted large family gatherings filled with cousins, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, grandparents and close friends. She was a devoted friend to many, and was a volunteer for several organizations that help people in need.
Her quick wit and kind spirit will be missed dearly by all that knew her. A Memorial Reception honoring her life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together again and share our memories of Gloria who was a big part of so many peoples' lives.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
Download Now