Gloria Claire Conti
December 15, 1929 - April 23, 2020Gloria Claire Lang passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at 95 years old. Beloved wife of 58 years to Frank Conti Sr and cherished mother of Diana Conti, Elisa Conti, Frank Conti Jr and Carol Conti Norton; and dear sister to Audrey Stroupe.
Born December 15, 1924 to August and Josephine Lang, she was a long time San Mateo County resident where she lived most of her life. The most important thing to her was her large extended family with her four children, eight grandchildren (Rachel, Andrew, Adam, Morgan, Gabriel, Emily, Patrick and Sean), and 11 great-grandchildren (Amanda, Logan, Hailey, Jaden, Mateo, Mason, Grace, Ryan, Lilah, Quinn, and Ryker). All those in her large extended family, honor her for her loving and kind spirit. She was happiest when she hosted large family gatherings filled with cousins, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, grandparents and close friends. She was a devoted friend to many, and was a volunteer for several organizations that help people in need.
Her quick wit and kind spirit will be missed dearly by all that knew her. A Memorial Reception honoring her life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together again and share our memories of Gloria who was a big part of so many peoples' lives.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020