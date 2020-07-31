1/1
Gloria Dean Johnson
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
August 19th, 1947-July 25th, 2020
Gloria Dean Johnson's Home-going was Saturday, July 25th 2020. At the age of 72, she leaves behind her son, Lawrence Bomani Johnson, daughter, Kamilah Mercedes Johnson, two grandsons, Lawrence Bomani Johnson Jr. and Darren Andrew Josey, and a host of family and friends.

Gloria's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 6th 2020 at 11:00am at Chapel Of The Chimes. The address is 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, space is limited per invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, any tributes in Gloria's memory can be made to: Kamilah Johnson and sent to:7862 Sanford St. Oakland, CA 94605. Thank you for your support, love and prayers.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Guest Book

