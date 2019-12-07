|
Gloria Fischel (Baruh) Hartman
May 19, 1930 - Dec 4, 2019Gloria Hartman died peacefully on December 4, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Gloria was born in Montreal, Canada on May 19, 1930. She and her parents, Mollie and Victor Fischel, of which she was the only child, moved to Scarsdale, New York when Gloria was 4 years old; for Victor to continue with the Seagram's Liquor Company, where he later became president. Gloria was raised and continued to live in Scarsdale until 1950, when she married Brad Baruh and moved to San Francisco.
Gloria and Brad's three children, Judy, Jeff and John, who Gloria lovingly called her Three J's, all continue to live in the Bay Area and stayed close to her throughout her life. After her divorce from Brad, Gloria eventually remarried in 1985 to Jim Hartman, with whom she enjoyed a rich, loving relationship until Jim died in 2004.
Gloria lived life to the fullest. She cherished her friends, and loved entertaining, the arts, and volunteering her time. Fashion was her passion, as Gloria made a career out of styling and working in the couture departments at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. "Gloria" was a loving wife; "Glo" was a best friend to many; "Mom" was an adored mother; and "GeeGee" a cherished grand and great grandmother.
Gloria is survived and will be greatly missed by her three children: daughter Judith Colton (Brad) of Danville, CA; son Jeffrey Baruh (Wendy) of Menlo Park, CA; son John Baruh (Denise Benatar) of Belmont, CA; Stepsons: Matthew, Tony and Bill Hartman; grandchildren: Bryan Colton, Victoria DeCoite (Jamie), Dante Baruh, Trevor Baruh, Parker Baruh and Anton Baruh; and great grandchildren: Colton, Noah and Tripp DeCoite.
Gloria's faith was important to her. Predeceased by her husband, many friends, aunts and uncles, and her beloved mother and father, Gloria took comfort in knowing she would see her loved ones again. Gloria was a longtime member of Congregation Emanu-El, San Francisco, where there will be a memorial service, 1:00PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019, with a celebration of life immediately to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Emanu-El (San Francisco) in memory of Gloria or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019