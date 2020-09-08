Gloria Florin
November 21, 1938 - September 4, 2020
Gloria (Mom, Abuela) passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 58 years to Jose (Manolito) Florin. Loving mother of Gloria Jauregui (Bob), Ena Hanks (Jason), and Margie Curran (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Meghan, Nicholas, Patricia, Michelle, Jordan, Jakob, and Kayla. Her greatest blessings in life were her grandchildren. From attending special events in their lives to preparing their favorite Cuban meals, she was always happiest when surrounded by them. A political refugee who immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1970, she was a proud American, grateful for the many blessings and opportunities this country provided her family.
With heartfelt gratitude, our family would like to thank her devoted caregivers Karen, Malia, Ana, and Eta for their loving and compassionate care.
Donations may be sent to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY, 10001, www.alzfdn.org
or The Madison Clinic at UCSF (for Pediatric Diabetes), 1500 Owens St., Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94158.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for the family.