1/
Gloria Florin
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Florin
November 21, 1938 - September 4, 2020
Gloria (Mom, Abuela) passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 58 years to Jose (Manolito) Florin. Loving mother of Gloria Jauregui (Bob), Ena Hanks (Jason), and Margie Curran (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Meghan, Nicholas, Patricia, Michelle, Jordan, Jakob, and Kayla. Her greatest blessings in life were her grandchildren. From attending special events in their lives to preparing their favorite Cuban meals, she was always happiest when surrounded by them. A political refugee who immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1970, she was a proud American, grateful for the many blessings and opportunities this country provided her family.

With heartfelt gratitude, our family would like to thank her devoted caregivers Karen, Malia, Ana, and Eta for their loving and compassionate care.

Donations may be sent to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY, 10001, www.alzfdn.org or The Madison Clinic at UCSF (for Pediatric Diabetes), 1500 Owens St., Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94158.

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved