Gloria Gutierrez
Gloria Gutierrez
March 12, 1926 - July 13, 2020
Entered into rest July 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife, she was preceded in death by her husband Salvador. Loving mother of Arthur(Myrna) Gutierrez, David(Linda) Gutierrez and Margie Gutierrez. Devoted grandmother of Daniel(Amy) Gutierrez and Michael Rogers. Dearest great-grandmother of Graham Gutierrez. Loving Sister of Jesse Abelar and Carol Araizaga. Retired 20-year employee of Pacific Bell.
Burial services will be private.
Contributions may be made In Memory of Gloria Gutierrez to Kaiser Permanente Hospice, 4131 Geary Blvd., 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94118
Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
