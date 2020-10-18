Gloria Love

Gloria Helen LoveOn Saturday, October 3, 2020, Gloria Helen Love passed away peacefully at age 94 in San Francisco.Gloria was born on September 21, 1926 to parents Harry and Ethel Hughes, the sixth of seven children. She was a native San Franciscan and lived her entire life in The City. On January 27, 1945, she married Paul Andrew Love, Sr.Gloria was very creative. She loved to paint, and her works adorned the walls of her home. She enjoyed playing lotto and took an occasional trip to Reno to play keno and slots. She enjoyed bowling, taking walks in the neighborhood, and frequenting her favorite restaurants.She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, her husband Paul Love, Sr. and her grandson Paul Love III. Survived by children Susan Kranzke (Mike), Paulette Kinner (Dwayne), Paul Love, and Scott Love, grandchildren Jennifer Kranzke, Michael Paul Kranzke (Christina), Candace Looney (Shawn), Lauren Sosa (Rob), Jonathan Love, Jaclyn Gressard (Jeffrey), Jeffrey Love, and Aaron Love, and great grandchildren Garret, Jenai, Mylasia, Grace, Zachary, Travis, Luciano, Helen, Jeffrey, Cash, and Jackson.Services for the immediate family was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara, 10th Ave. & Geary Blvd. Committal Service followed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.