Gloria Jean MondonFeb 13, 1931-May 12, 2020Gloria Jean Mondon passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, listening to Hawaiian music with her loving husband Carl and her family by her side, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. She was 89 years old.

Gloria was a San Francisco native. She was born on Feb. 13, 1931, in an apartment two blocks from historic Mission Dolores, the city's birthplace. She attended Notre Dame High School and met fellow violinist Carl Mondon in the string section of the Deutsche Musik Verein. Carl had trouble keeping his eye on the music and the high school sweethearts married on July 27, 1952, at Holy Name Church in the Sunset District. They had three children, Karen Scarpulla (Fran), Karl (Patty McGilvery), and Kathryn Atterbury (Wynn).

Gloria attended the city's pioneering Lux College on Potrero Hill where she studied to be a medical assistant. She supported her family during her husband's doctorate studies by working in medicine.

When the family moved back from the East Coast after Carl's first job as a research scientist, Gloria began a long career working with cardiologist Dr. Gordon Katznelson. She was a prolific baker whose kitchen at Christmas time would make Betty Crocker blush. She volunteered at UCSF Medical Center, sang in the choir at St. Ignatius, and was a devoted lifelong acrophobe who never approved of heights. She loved relaxing at Lake Tahoe, exploring Mexico, or flying to the Hawaiian Islands (never once sitting in a window seat). She did not understand baseball but somehow pulled great seats at Candlestick Park joining 70,000 people to see Pope John Paul II in 1987. She was a voracious reader, who despite losing much of her eyesight, was able to enjoy 165 books in the past two years thanks to the kind folks at the San Francisco Public Library's Talking Books and Braille Center.

She was an accomplished seamstress whose elegant creations included wedding gowns for both her daughters.

Gloria was a beloved auntie to nieces Barbara Hartley (Vince Cardinale), Joani Hartley, and Gloria Compeau (Craig). She leaves behind six grandchildren, Stephen (Kristina), John (Marie Que), Danielle (Andrea Macchi), Micaela, Dylan, Walker, her first great grandchild, Riccardo (born in Italy in January 2020), and two grandnephews, John Morse and David Morse (Tara).

Gloria is predeceased by her parents Elena Flores and Sidney Ellis, and her sisters Angelica Bernardi and Marjorie Stanger.

With superhuman tenacity, Gloria fought a courageous battle against progressive supranuclear palsy, a grim degenerative disease that tried and failed to rob her of the ability to communicate with her family, and whose prognosis she defied for years.

The family is eternally grateful to the staff and residents of The Carlisle and her personal caregivers. A celebration of her life will he held whenever shelter in place orders are lifted. Donations can be made to your favorite charities or to the Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.



