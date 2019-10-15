|
Gloria Marie RighettiGloria Righetti was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her five children, Milton E. Righetti, Michael Righetti, Marilyn Righetti Kack, Mimi Iwanski, and Matthew Righetti, thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly sixty-nine years, Dr. Milton Righetti. Gloria passed away on September 14th, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho in the company of her family.
Gloria was glamorous, adventurous, and loyal. She is remembered lovingly as an athletic tennis partner, a keen bridge player, and an excellent cook. Her chocolate chip cookies were, and remain, inimitable. Gloria blessed those around her with her presence and affection. She was a lively and enjoyable conversationalist, likely to ask trenchant questions and offer good humored commentary on all manner of subjects. She rejoiced in sharing the company of her friends and family and in bringing people together. Gloria was always gracious and hospitable. She lived her life with great love and selfless generosity. We are all very sorry to have lost Gloria, yet grateful for the many ways in which she shaped the lives and characters of everyone who knew her over her ninety-six years.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019