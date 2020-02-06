Home

Gloria Valmassy


1921 - 2020
Gloria Valmassy Obituary
Gloria Marie Valmassy

October 3, 1921 - January 23, 2020

Gloria Marie Valmassy passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Saint Anne's home in San Francisco.

Born to Fernanda and Paulo Menconi, who had emigrated from Italy to San Francisco's Potrero District, Gloria attended Saint Theresa grammar school, and then Notre Dame High School. Following high school, Gloria worked as an administrative assistant at an import/export company in San Francisco. It was during this time that Gloria attended a neighborhood dance, and met the love of her life, Louis Valmassy. With World War II in full swing, Louis was off to Europe while Gloria anxiously awaited his return. At the wars' conclusion, Gloria and Louis were married, and continued to live in the Potrero. Louis opened the Alamo market on Divisadero Street, and Gloria worked as a stay-at-home mother to care for their son, Ron, who was born in 1947.

In her later years,Gloria remained at home after Louis passed away in 2002. She was assisted there by a wonderful group of caregivers,who allowed her to remain at home comfortably for a number of years.

Eventually, Gloria resided at St. Anne's Home on Lake Street, where she was cared for by the wonderful Sisters and staff. We will forever be grateful for the kind, compassionate, and personal care that was provided for her.

Now reunited with Louis after 18 years, Gloria leaves behind her son, Ronald L Valmassy, DPM(Helen),grandson, Paul(Tommie Jean),great granddaughter, Magnolia Jean, nieces Mary Chadwick and Kathy Gruenstein, and cousins Barbara Angeli and Virginia Pasini.

Services and internment were held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Little Sisters Of The Poor, St. Anne's Home, 300 Lake St., San Francisco, CA 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
