April 23, 1933 - February 3, 2020

Gloria Wilson passed peacefully after a short but intense struggle with heart and kidney failure. Born and raised in San Francisco, she was a long time Peninsula resident and was described by many as having a gentle presence.
She was a loving mother to her sons David and Danny (Trish); grandmother to Kathryn (Justin), Bradley, Bryan (Laura), and Annie; great grandchildren Julian, Desmond, and Camille. Almost equally important were her grand-dogs Betty, Bow Tie, Shaka, Duke, Drake and Lacy.

As Gloria was very fond of all animals, the family asks that donations be made to the animal shelter of your choice in her honor.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23, 2020
