Gloria Jean DiNardo Yaros April 1, 1943 – April 19, 2019 Gloria Jean DiNardo Yaros, born April 1, 1943 in Bellaire, Ohio, passed away on April 19, 2019. She suffered a heart attack at her home in San Francisco.



Gloria was born to Emilio and Sue DiNardo in Bellaire, Ohio. Gloria graduated from Shadyside High School before attending Ohio State University where she graduated with a degree in English Literature. Gloria went on to earn her teaching credential from Ohio State, and then taught junior high school and high school English and Spanish in Columbus, Ohio.



In October 1972 Gloria attended a party in Columbus where she met Ronald Stephen Yaros of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, a graduate of San Francisco State University. They married in September of 1973 at Ogelbay Park in Wheeling, West Virginia. Shortly after their wedding Gloria and Ron moved to San Francisco and began their life together there.



Gloria was a devoted mother to children Amelia and Andrew. She enjoyed volunteering at their schools and planning elaborate parties.



Gloria had a love for all things artistic. She taught art at Lone Mountain Children's Center, and enjoyed many years as a docent at the M.H. de Young Memorial Museum and the Legion of Honor in San Francisco.



Gloria loved music, cooking, movies, and visiting with friends. She had a gregarious personality. In recent yearsher greatest joy was spending time with her many grandchildren. Her love for, and devotion to her family and friends will be missed by all.



Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Emilio and Sue DiNardo, and sister Linda Jean DiNardo. Gloria is survived by her husband, Ronald Yaros; children, Amelia Yaros Cowie (Paul), and Andrew Yaros (Heather); grandchildren Andrew Robert Cowie, Matthew Stephen Cowie, Francesca Emilia Cowie, Trevor Brady Yaros, Paloma Grace Cowie, Erick Bruin Yaros, Alexander Bruce Yaros; and much extended family.



Memorial services will be held privately. If you wish to make a donation in Gloria's honor please consider .







