Godfrey Fong



Godfrey Fong, 76, of Los Altos Hills, passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, California, after an extended illness, a few hours after his three children had a chance to say their goodbyes.



Prior to being a venture capitalist for many years, he spent thirty years in the semiconductor industry, holding various management positions with Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation and then Hewlett-Packard before co-founding Weitek Semiconductor, which was subsequently listed on NASDAQ.



A lifelong fan of the 49ers, Godfrey was always up for a negotiation or a deal. When he wasn't on the golf course or at the Grill with friends at his beloved Los Altos Golf & Country Club, you could find him behind the camera taking shots of nature or his grandchildren.



Born in 1944 to Wellington L.C. Fong, a prominent Lawyer who presided over the War crimes Tribunal in Tokyo (post World War II), and Margery Fong, an accomplished artist and teacher of Japanese flower arrangement, Godfrey spent his childhood in Shanghai. He became the Captain of his Volleyball team at Fudan University, and left Mainland China during the height of the Cultural Revolution in the mid-1970's. After a short but meaningful stint in Hong Kong where he reunited with his family, he came to California and settled in Los Altos Hills.



Above all, Godfrey was a strong and caring family man and patriarch. He is predeceased by his dear wife of 45 years, Peggy Fong, survived by his brother, Fred Fong, his sister, Charlotte Tse, his three adult children, Orlena Shek, Angela Fong, Jeffrey Fong, their spouses, Justin Shek and Hillary Fong, and grandchildren, Annabelle Shek, Russell Shek, Graham Fong, and Ramona Fong.







