Gordon Dent Collins, Sr.
March 27, 1924 - November 4, 2019Gordon Dent Collins, 95, long time resident of Los Altos, CA, passed away peacefully November 4, 2019, among family in Newnan, GA. He was born in Berkeley, CA on March 27, 1924 to parents Edward Everett and Dorothy Janet (Doyle) Collins. He married Louise Norma Krivicich July 23, 1960.
He earned a BSEE from Univ. of Washington 1948 and performed postgraduate work at Stanford 1963. He served as an officer in the US Army Signal Corps 1943-48 in the Africa theater. He was an electrical engineer in the atomic energy division of GE 1948-1984. Achievements include project engineer on the USS Seawolf SSN-575, development and patents in the field of nuclear power, liquid sodium technology, fast breeder reactors, and electromagnetic pumps. He was a member of the following professional honor societies: Phi Beta Kappa, Tau Beta Pi, Sigma Xi, Society of Engineers and Scientists of France (ISF), and Elfun Society (Man of the Year 1980 for community service).
He was founder and CEO of Collins Recording Co. serving student and professional musicians in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1962. He devoted countless hours over 50 years working for school and community music programs and received career recognition from the CA Music Educators Association.
He was active in scouting, both as a Boy Scout Pack Leader and Explorer Scout Post Chairman for the Blue Saints Jazz Band.
He was an avid golfer, ham radio operator (K6UYO), guitarist, and he performed on the calliope in municipal parades.
He is survived by his children Patrick (Megan), Christine, and Gordon Jr. (Katie), daughter-in-law Mercedes, eight grandchildren, and eight great-granchildren. He is preceded by his wife Louise, son Daniel, and granddaughter Catherine Marie.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and especially nurses Rachel and Cynthia and CNA's Pam and Brittney. We also wish to thank the caregivers for their kindness and dedication: Robin Thomas, Haddy Njie, Emily Swain, Katherine Strozier, and Tyriek Eason.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Main Street Singers of Los Altos High School. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019