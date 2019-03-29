Gordon "Reeve" Gould Nov 12, 1920 - Mar 13, 2019 Gordon Reeve Gould, 98, passed quietly in his sleep, March 13. He is survived by children Victor Gould and Diana Gould Bonyhadi, grandchildren Benjamin, Philip & Elsa Bonyhadi, and numerous cousins and dear friends. Reeve was born and raised in San Diego, surrounded by his loving Gould, Klauber and Gartzmann family. He attended Francis Parker School, San Diego State University and UC Berkeley School of Architecture where he met his wife of 25 years, Nancy Evelyn Lawson—also of San Diego--while living in International House. Reeve later married Charles Kulke, who passed away in 1993. Reeve's incredible eye for detail, beauty and elegance was manifest in all he touched, from his beautiful home in the Berkeley Hills to the many private homes and public buildings he designed throughout the Bay Area. A lover of the arts, Reeve was a lifelong supporter of SF and Oakland Ballets, SF Opera, SF and Berkeley Symphony, SF & Cal Performances. He was a founding board member of the Oakland Museum, and served on the board of many of these cultural arts institutions. As a naval communications officer in the pacific theater in World War II Reeve was on the USS Missouri for the signing of the Treaty of Surender in Tokyo Bay. Always dedicated to international peace and understanding, he served on the Board of International House and was a proud Rotarian for 60 years. Reeve was a sweet, kind, generous & elegant man - had a smile for everyone and never utterred a mean thing about anyone. He dressed impeccably, held the door open for ladies, knew the best restaurants in town, drove the nicest cars and was a consummate and gracious host. He will be remembered as one of the last of the true and proper gentlemen.We will miss his warm, sweet smile. Donations may be made to Rotary Foundation International, Oakland Museum or UC Berkeley International House.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary