|
|
Gordon KatznelsonGordon Katznelson, MD, 89, passed peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday August 7th.
Gordie grew up in Vancouver, BC, son of Russian immigrants, Keva and Necha Katznelson. He attended the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and then graduated from the University of Washington Medical School. He completed an internal medicine residency at UCSF Mt. Zion Hospital, San Francisco and a cardiology fellowship at Harvard Medical School. Gordie then returned to San Francisco in 1959 to start a practice in cardiology and general medicine until his retirement at age 81. He was a dedicated physician and was beloved by his patients. He loved to teach, and he enjoyed teaching medical students how to read electrocardiograms every Wednesday morning at San Francisco General Hospital, which he continued to do until just recently.
Gordie had a great passion for life, his family, his Judaism, and his friends. He loved the outdoors and would spend his time fly-fishing, playing tennis, and camping. Gordie loved to garden, tend to his flourishing orchid collection, and talk about the books and articles he had recently read. He was a huge fan of the Giants, Forty-Niners, and Warriors and was the best company with whom to watch a game. Gordie played the cello and loved classical and jazz music. Gordie had the most positive spirit and he was beloved as a dedicated husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He thrived in the presence of his children and grandchildren.
Gordie and his wife Doris had one of the most magical marriages imaginable, one that lasted 61 years. They met while Gordie was doing his cardiology training in Boston. Doris was the love of his life, and she, his.
Gordie is survived by his wife Doris, his three sons Larry (Palo Alto), Steve (and his wife Trudy, San Francisco), and David (and his wife, Barbara, San Anselmo), his grandchildren Ethan, Andy, Ben, Hannah, Kaya and Asher, and the entire Arrick family. Gordie was the patriarch of his family.
Gordie was predeceased by his sister Edie and brother Harry.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Sinai Memorial Chapel 1501 Divisadero St., San Francisco. Burial will be private.
The family requests that donations be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019