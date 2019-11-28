|
Grace Barbara Cinti
March 8, 1927 - November 26, 2019Grace passed away on November 26, 2019. She entered into the beautiful Kingdom of Heaven to be reunited with her husband Alfred, parents Serefina and Salvatore Pisa, brothers Frank and Tony Pisa, grandson Ronnie Cinti, sister-in-law Marian Pisa and her cousin Mary Pisa.
Grace is survived by her four sons; Ronald (Michele), Randall, Robert (Julie) and Raymond (Christy). Her grandchildren Jeffery, Nicole Chetcuti (Angelo) , Zachary, Jason, Serafina, Laurel, Bryce and Nora. Great grandchildren Isabella, Geno and Angelo Chetcuti. Grace also leaves her nieces, Arlene Garcia (Rigo), Jeannie Pisa and Linda Cinti and nephew Sal Pisa.
Grace was born on March 8, 1927, in the Mission district of San Francisco. She received her bachelor's degree and teachers certification from San Jose State. Grace fell in love with a young man named Alfred. They were married on July 9, 1950 and bought their home in Visitacion Valley. Grace worked for the IRS for over 25 years until she retired. Grace was an avid sports fan, enjoying her summers in Clearlake but most of all loved going to Disneyland. Grace found the San Francisco fog "Poetic" and she loved volunteering at the SF airport behind the information desk until she was 90 years old. Her greatest blessing in her life was enjoying her family, friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace will be greatly missed by all.
Family and Friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, Dec. 6th, 10:30-11:30am at Crosby- N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Rd., Burlingame, Ca. and following Grace's visitation, there will be a precession to Grace's funeral service which will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Old Mission Rd. in Colma. Grace's funeral service at Holy Cross Cemetery will start at 12:30.
In Lieu of flowers, Grace's family would request donations to be made to Mission Hospice, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd. Suite 300, San Mateo, Ca. 94402, in memory of Grace Barbara Cinti.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019