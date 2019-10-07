|
Grace L. Davis
Dec 5, 1921-Sept 29, 2019Grace L. Davis passed away Sunday September 29th at home with family and her best friend at her bedside. Born to Charles and Mary Lu Davis in Huntington Park, California she moved to San Francisco in 1943. She was an inspiration to a generation of nurses having graduated from Stanford University School of Nursing as a member of the US Army Nurse Cadet Corp in 1946. Grace was a nursing instructor at Stanford from 1950 to 1953, then taught at Mt. Zion School of Nursing until 1962. During this time she earned her masters degree in healthcare education from San Francisco State University. She was very active in the National League of Nursing and the California Nurses Association. Grace then spent the next 8 years as an educational consultant for the California Board of Registered Nursing. She next accepted a position at the UCSF Graduate School of Nursing where she and Sharon Eaton traveled to universities and hospitals in the western US and Canada providing courses in microteaching. Her career was completed at Children's Hospital of San Francisco where she was Director of Education Services. After retirement in 1987 she remained active traveling the world, enjoying the SF Opera and Symphony and playing golf. As a lifelong animal lover, she especially enjoyed volunteering at the Marine Mammal Center, first as a docent, then providing nursing care to harbor seal pups.
Grace is survived by her nieces Donna Hunt, Jan Cleaves and Jo Ellen Barnhart, numerous grand nieces and nephews and her best friend Sharon Eaton. She was generous and fun loving, the life of any party and will be greatly missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019