Gracia Sison Ayers
Oct 1, 1925 - Aug 4, 2019On August 4, 2019, our beloved mother Grace closed her eyes and went to sleep. When she awoke, she was young and beautiful again, surrounded by loved ones welcoming her home.
Grace was born on October 1, 1925, the ninth child of Gracia Moran and Jose Maria Sison, in the province of Pangasinan in the Philippines. She lost her father at the age of 12 and endured the tragedies and horrors of the Japanese occupation during World War II. In spite of all this, she grew up to be bright, industrious and resilient.
After the war she worked at the Philippine Consulate in Washington D.C. While there, she met several U.S. and foreign dignitaries including future Philippine President Fidel Ramos. She also performed with the Bayanihan Dance Troop.
While a stewardess for Philippine Air Lines, she met and fell in love with a dashing airline pilot, our father Albert David Ayers. They married in 1953 and raised 3 children in the Philippines, The threat of martial law and the turbulent political unrest prompted their immigration to the United States in 1968. The family eventually bought a home in San Bruno, California. In 1970 they welcomed their 4th child.
Despite their professional experiences, Mom and Dad took on whatever work came their way in order to support themselves and their 4 children. Grace earned her real estate license while working late shifts at donut shops and tending to our infant brother. Our parents' hard work enabled them to invest in properties that allowed them to retire in comfort and travel the world. They both enjoyed their activities at the San Bruno Senior Center where they made many friends and happy memories. Grace continued to work until she was in her early 70's. She finally retired for good when our father's illness took hold. She continued her involvement with the Center even after our father's death.
After being a widow for a few years, she met Valwyn Gordon (Bill) Fletcher, a feisty Aussie who became her second husband, They were married for about 8 years and she enjoyed her life with him in Burlingame, zipping around in her Acura until late into her 80's. She even took in roommates after Bill passed away, because she so enjoyed having company.
Her final years were spent in Vacaville. She was happy and healthy until her body could no longer sustain her. Her last days were spent mostly sleeping. With family close by tending to her, she quietly drifted away…
She leaves behind her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren: Valerie Henderson (James) and their children Tiffany and Cristina; Peter Ayers (Nancy) and their children Ryan (Jayme and kids Aislinn and Callan) and Jason (Chelsea); Albert (Bud) Ayers (Deborah Borlase) and his children Jennifer Messner (Aaron and kids Devon Prince, Ethan and Grace), Brian Ayers, Michael Ayers (Amanda and kids Micayla, Lahni, Michael Jr. and Ahna Lisa), and Gary Ayers (Rowena and kids John and David). She also leaves behind numerous beloved nephews and nieces in the U.S. and the Philippines, and some long-time friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019