Obituary Condolences Flowers Grant F. Peterson Nov 13, 1928 - Jan 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Grant F. Peterson of Hayward, California. Grant passed away peacefully in his home on January 9, 2019 at the age of 90.



Grant will be lovingly remembered by his brother Paul Peterson and his sister in law Martha Peterson of Sacramento, as well as many other family members, and all those who knew and cherished Grant. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Peterson of Fargo, North Dakota.



Grant was born on November 13, 1928 In Bismarck, North Dakota to Grant and Alfhild Peterson. He grew up on a farm 60 miles outside Bismarck near the small town of Braddock, North Dakota. He attended grades 1 through 8 in a small, one-room schoolhouse in rural North Dakota, graduated from high school in Napoleon, North Dakota, and attended college at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota where he graduated in June of 1950.



Grant began his career in education as a teacher in Astoria, Oregon from 1950 – 1951. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1951 – 1953, continuing his work with the Army as a civilian for a year in Tokyo, Japan. After relocating to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1958, he received his graduate degree with an MA in education from San Francisco State in 1962. He went on to dedicate many years of his life to public education, teaching in Newhall, Berkeley, and San Leandro, California. He spent the largest portion of his career working in the New Haven Unified School District as a teacher, counselor, and Director of Student Services before retiring in 1990.



During his retirement, Grant remained very active in civic and political causes. He was a founding force for GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network) and served on their national board of directors from the mid 1990's to 2003. In 2003, Grant was elected to the Hayward Unified School District's school board, and served from 2004 – 2008. Throughout Grant's retirement, his endorsements were often sought by those running for office, both at the local and state level.



Grant leaves behind so many friends and family who will remember him for his kindness, generosity, and wonderful, sharp sense of humor.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Grant in Spring of 2019 with date and location to be determined.



