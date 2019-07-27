|
|
Graydon Shaw Staring
April 9, 1923 - July 25, 2019Graydon Shaw Staring died peacefully at home in Oakland on July 25, 2019, at the age of 96. Gray was born in 1923, in upstate New York, to William and Eleanor Staring. He came from working-class roots, and was a child during the Great Depression. Like so many of his age, his studies were interrupted by World War II, in which he served as an officer in the United States Navy. He remained in the naval reserves after the war and ultimately retired as a commander. Gray's navy service gave rise to a lifelong love of ships and things maritime. After the war, he graduated from Hamilton College, and, seeking to escape snow, headed west to the University of California, where he obtained his law degree in 1951. Boarding at International House, he met the love of his life, Joyce Allum-Poon, a student from Trinidad. They were married on September 1, 1949, less than a year after the California Supreme Court struck down California's anti-miscegenation law, which would have prohibited their marriage. Gray was a loving husband for just shy of 70 years, and a wonderful father and grandfather. He was remarkably well-read and was gifted with a striking keenness of intellect, which he thankfully retained to the end. His love of words and books began at a young age and continued throughout his life. He took up bookbinding as a hobby in retirement and collected books, many of which he donated to various libraries. As a lawyer, he practiced law at the highest levels with graciousness and integrity, mentored many outstanding lawyers, and developed an international reputation in maritime law and marine insurance. Gray was a partner with Lillick, McHose & Charles (now Nixon Peabody LLP), and served as President of the Maritime Law Association of the United States, the first San Francisco lawyer to do so. He was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and argued appeals in many courts, including the United States Supreme Court. He was an Editor of American Maritime Cases, authored a treatise on reinsurance, and published numerous articles, including some in his 90s. Gray is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Diana (Larry) and son Christopher (Gail). He is also survived by his brother, Lynds, and eight grandchildren, Mark (Caroline), Alex, Hilary, Felicia (Cameron), Graydon, Emily, Derek and Elizabeth. He is predeceased by his brothers William and Merlin, and his sister Marvel. Gray's family is very grateful for all his caregivers, especially Jeanne Allen and Henna James. Services will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019