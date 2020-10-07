Gregory Carper

Gregory Allen Carper

July 28, 1962 - July 25, 2020

Greg, our beloved brother passed to heaven on July 25th, 2020. Greg was born in Fresno, California to John Lee and Shirley Ann Carper. He grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Fairfax, California, receiving his general equivalency diploma from Marin College. Greg started his college coursework at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona prior to earning his bachelor's degree in Music Composition from the University of California Santa Cruz. Greg's interest in foreign language led him to the Monterey Institute of International Studies in Monterey California. Greg became fluent in both German and Polish and used these skills to study abroad in Germany and teach English in Poland. Greg eventually returned to his family in San Francisco where he lived the remainder of his life. Greg had a wonderful, witty sense of humor and was a gifted and accomplished musician, composing and recording music until his final days. Greg, we love you and miss you dearly. We are comforted knowing that you are no longer struggling with illness and that you are in heaven with your parents, surrounded by the light and love of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Greg is survived by his brother Steve (wife Susan, children Kendra and Brent), sister Karen Arce-Carper, sister Kathryn Carper and sister Sue Grimes (husband Rob, children Garrett, Grae and Savanna)



