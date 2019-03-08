(Thomas) Gregory Collins (Thomas) Gregory Collins, a San Francisco native, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 7th 2019, at 96 years of age. He is survived by his beloved children: Gregory (Lin), Suzanne (Richard), Teresa (Thomas), Christopher, Elaine, Joan (Charles), Michele (Jonny), Victoria (Seamus), Jennifer (Huckleberry), and his former wife of 28 years, and mother of his children, Anne Marie (Bosque) Collins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lily Collins, his sister Mignon Collins, and by his companion of many years, Mary Malinowski. He had 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Greg was a proud alumnus of Saint Ignatius High School and the University of San Francisco. He served in the South Pacific in the US Navy, aboard the USS Arkansas in the final year of World War II. He was an English teacher at Lowell High School in San Francisco for over 26 years. After retirement, Greg and Mary enjoyed many trips to Europe together. He was an ardent lover of all things poetic, dramatic, and musical. Greg's family would like to acknowledge both Nobis Homecare and Home Sweet Home for their kind support, especially Julieta, Carol, and Yelka Matijas. A private memorial service will be held.

www.halstedngray.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary