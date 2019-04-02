Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Hahn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory Hahn

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gregory Philip Hahn April 22, 1947 - March 27, 2019 Gregory Philip Hahn, MD passed away peacefully at home in Danville on March 27th at the age of 71 after a long battle with melanoma. Greg was best known as "Dr. Hahn" to many families with young children throughout Alamo, Danville, and San Ramon through his more than 40 years providing pediatric care with the Alamo Medical Group.



Greg is survived by his wife, Wendy Cole; his two children, Erica Hahn [Patrick Inverso] in Brooklyn, Andrew Hahn [Annie Stordahl Hahn] in Alamo; his three step-daughters, Ali Stoner Williams [Jordan Williams] in Lake Tahoe, Margo Stoner in New York, Hilary Stoner [fiancé Leo Jimenez] in Lake Tahoe; his sister, Lindy Hahn in Santa Rosa; 4 grandchildren; 4 nephews; and many cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and several aunts and uncles.



Greg was born in Berkeley, CA to Charles Byron Hahn and Barbara Philip Hahn in 1947 and was a lifelong resident (and tireless champion) of the Bay Area. He was the proud product of a public education, graduating from UC Berkeley in 1969 and UCSF Medical School in 1973. During medical school he married Joanne McDaniel Dale, also Cal alumna, with whom he raised Erica and Andrew. He completed his internship and residency in Pediatrics at the University of Arizona and a fellowship in Adolescent Medicine at UCSF before joining Alamo Medical Group in 1977. During his career he served stints as Chairman of Pediatrics at John Muir Medical Center, as President of the Board of Planned Parenthood Shasta-Diablo and as a coach for Mustang Soccer League.



In addition to Greg's distinguished career caring for youngsters, he was passionate about a number of things, most notably the Cal Bears! Perhaps second was his passion for music. He and Wendy attended scores of concerts and music was the theme of more than one vacation as they traveled to catch shows. He loved to travel and he and Wendy were able to enjoy many great adventures before his health began to fail; they traveled as long as he was able and Wendy was there by his side every step of the way throughout these last years of illness, and for that, the family is forever grateful. We are sure that Greg would enjoy knowing that we all raised a glass in his honor, acknowledging that we will miss him, yet knowing that he is in a better place.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday April 12th at 2:30pm at Community Presbyterian Church in Danville (222 W El Pintado, Danville, CA 94526).



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to advance melanoma research:

In the Dr. Ribas lab at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Donations may be directed to the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, Attn: Diana Howard; 8-950 Factor Bldg, Box 951780, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1780; (310) 206-0675; www.cancer.ucla.edu/donate. Please note that your gift is in memory of Greg Hahn.

AIM at Melanoma Foundation https://support.aimatmelanoma.org/give/215407/#!/donation/checkout



