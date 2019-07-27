Home

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
Gregory James Livy Obituary
Gregory James Livy

Greg passed away in San Francisco after a short battle with pancreatic cancer three days before his 60th Birthday. Born in Melbourne, Australia, to Kathleen and Charles Livy (deceased), Greg immigrated to San Francisco in 1986 where he met the love of his life, Cathy McGarvey, his wife of 30 years, and raised their two treasured sons, Daniel and Tyler. He leaves behind his adoring sisters Brenda, Pauline, and brother Andrew, his cherished father-in-law Tom McGarvey, sisters-in law Anne (Craig), Helen O'Brien (Andy), along with his six nieces and one nephew.
Greg was a master builder known for his quality work and his personal integrity, while treating his workers like family. He spent his free time riding his bike across the Golden Gate Bridge, watching Giants baseball, and laughing.
He will be greatly missed by his extended family.
Greg loved his City by the Bay.
On Sunday August 4th, a Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at 2pm at the Chapel of Our Lady in the Presidio, 45 Moraga Ave, San Francisco. A reception will be held after.
In lieu of flowers, the Livy family requests that donations be made to the UCSF Pancreas Center (B2162).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019
