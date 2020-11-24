1/1
Gregory Tracey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Patrick Tracey
September 27, 1958 - November 18, 2020
Gregory Patrick Tracey is dead. He was born in San Francisco at 0454 hours on Saturday, September 27, 1958. During his lifetime he frequently pronounced his love for The City. It was a true love. He always wanted to be a policeman and was for 34 years. It was not a job for him, it was a calling. He married three times, finding the love of his life, Sheila Rose, finally in 2001. She was his favorite person. Missy Love. Laura Cleland, his daughter, made him a proud father. She is nice, passionate, intelligent and funny. Like her father, she does not suffer fools. Raised in Petaluma, he was blessed with a good upbringing, good luck and good health. His father, Edward Joseph pre-deceased him. He is survived by his mother Patricia Cleland, and his brother, Jeffrey Edward. His friends, most of them lifelong, never faltered in their loyalty and support. He liked the sunrise, the road, high desert and cold gin. A little smoke now and then didn't kill him. Life was good.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved