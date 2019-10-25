|
Gretchen deGolia
March 20, 1938 – October 19, 2019Gretchen passed away at John Muir Hospital on Saturday, October 19th, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She was true to form until her last breath, never complaining, and concerned more for the comfort of those around her than for her own. Gretchen was an amazing woman, strong, intelligent, curious, worldly, loving, selfless, silly, kind-hearted, generous to a fault, and highly compassionate. We will sorely miss her.
Gretchen was born in San Francisco to Mildred and Harold Gerritz and is survived by her only brother, Bill Gerritz. Gretchen graduated from Capuchino High School in Millbrae where she was a cheerleader. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Social Welfare from UC Berkeley, where she made straight As in her final 2 years. Gretchen settled in Concord shortly after her first child Steve was born, and raised her family there for the past 57 years. She worked as the Registrar for Ygnacio Valley High School and later as a Legal Secretary in Walnut Creek. Her primary focus has always been her family, where she was truly the Matriarch, making family vacations and holidays, especially Christmas, joyful, happy and full of memories.
Gretchen was an avid sports fan, cheering for her children and grandchildren, as well as catching any football, basketball or baseball game on television. She had a love of learning and thirst for knowledge and travel, taking many trips abroad and within the US with her late husband Russ Leva and several of her close friends after his passing. Gretchen enjoyed following politics and current events and happily debated any subject. She was a compassionate Democrat, always concerned about the poor and disabled. She volunteered with the Assistance League for the past 15 years and played bridge with some of the friends she made there. She touched many lives with the hand-knit afghans she loved to make for friends and family. Gretchen had a unique way of making anyone who entered her home over the years feel warm, welcome, and special.
Gretchen (aka Gretle, Mom, Grandma, Gramcakes, Nammy, Namster, Namaconda…) is survived by her devoted children: Stephen deGolia, Karen Meehan and Susan Hadfield and adoring grandchildren: Kristen deGolia, Bryan deGolia, Katie deGolia, Kelly Meehan, Anna Meehan, Roarke Hadfield, Regan Hadfield and Riley Hadfield. She was the center of our universe and the glue that kept our tight-knit family together. Gretchen deGolia has left a legacy of everlasting family love.
The family will be holding a small, private Celebration of Life per her wishes.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019