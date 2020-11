Or Copy this URL to Share

Gretchen Sue DeWitt

June 3, 1942 - November 11, 2020

Gretchen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home in Mexico. She lived a full and joyful life traveling the world, laughing, helping people and animals in need, and loving this wonderful planet. Her greatest happiness was spending time with her grandchildren. We all miss her terribly. Her family will be holding private services.



