Gretchen Grodt Imlay
May 15, 1938 - June 27, 2019In the same extraordinary way she lived her life, Gretchen Elizabeth Grodt Imlay, 81, died in the early evening at home in Mendocino, California on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with a gentle ocean breeze and the sound of birdsong coming through the window.
Daughter of John William Grodt and Martha Powell Grodt, she is survived by Peter C., her husband of 59 years, son Peter John (Sandy), daughter Linda, nephew Gabe, and granddaughters Edie Bliss, Frances Marie and Magnolia Jane.
A child of the Ohio River Valley, she was born on May 15, 1938, in Wheeling, West Virginia and grew up in Martin's Ferry, Ohio. She was raised a Presbyterian, confirmed a Lutheran, married in the Catholic Church and died an Agnostic.
She graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1959 and went back to school when her children were young to get her Master of Arts in Organizational Development in 1976, also from Ohio State University.
Gretchen was a grade school teacher for seven years after she graduated college and continued to correct everyone's grammar throughout her life. As a young mother, she joined the Junior League of Columbus and made life-long friends during her service there. That volunteer work changed the trajectory of her life into Organizational Development; work that would shape her long and rewarding career.
After moving to San Francisco, California in 1976 she went to work for the Girl Scouts of America to direct board and labor relations. That job led her to Varian Associates in Palo Alto in 1979 where her expertise lent itself to team building, process consultation, and creating an employee career development program. Gretchen joined Levi Strauss, Inc. in 1981 and was there for the reminder of her career implementing programs for human and technological resource integration. She had the opportunity to work at the European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium for two years and was presented with the Koshland Award, the highest honor employees can receive from upper management for the most outstanding performance worldwide.
Upon early retirement, she and her husband bought a "fixer upper" in the village of Mendocino, California in 2001. After an extensive multi-year renovation of the historic Bettencourt house and water tower "barn", they moved to the village full-time. The meticulous renovation was recognized with the Mendocino Historic District Preservation Award in 2007. Over the years, she turned a half acre of dead grass and blackberry brambles into a stunning garden overlooking the Pacific. Most days she could be found engrossed in projects in her garden until well after the sun went down.
A life-long music lover, Gretchen was an enthusiastic and valued member of the Board of Directors of Mendocino Music Festival for seven years. She cherished living in Mendocino and was passionate about preserving the beauty of the village. In the last year of her life she was instrumental in helping select aesthetically appropriate street lamps for the Mendocino Historical Review Board LED Streetlight Upgrade Project, to protect the village's night sky and stars from light pollution for our children's children.
Gretchen enjoyed adventure travel and journeyed to India and New Zealand, to the Galapagos by sailboat, on treks with friends in Peru, Ecuador, France and Turkey, to Baja to see birthing grey whales, and on safari in Botswana with her daughter. She and her husband also spent summers on Washington Island, Wisconsin enjoying the music festival there.
Among her wide community of friends, she is remembered as smart, kind, fun-loving, stylish, creative, magnanimous and insightful. A woman of vision, she was gifted with infectious energy and a tenacious and exacting drive. She was adept at bringing people together, moving complex projects to fruition, and fostering friendships from all facets of her life spanning many miles and many decades. Words cannot convey how much her indomitable spirit will be missed, but there is great solace knowing she is free from suffering the cruelty of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The love and support received by the family over the years, months and final days of Gretchen's illness will always be remembered. The family extends deep gratitude to her medical team at Stanford Hospital and Clinics: Dr. Brendan Visser's surgical team and Dr. George Fischer's oncology team, whose care enabled her live five years beyond her initial pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Forever in our hearts are Dr. Jeff Berenson and the women of Mendocino Coast Home Health and Hospice who attended to the family during her final days: Junice, Marilyn, Ann, Lonnie, Terri and Margot.
After she turned 75, Gretchen was a diagnosed with four primary cancers: breast cancer (twice), ovarian/fallopian tube cancer and pancreatic cancer. Because of the exemplary care she received throughout her illness, it was her wish to donate her body to the Willed Body Program at Stanford's Division of Clinical Anatomy to educate the next generation of doctors and medical scientists.
All who knew and loved Gretchen are welcome to a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Ledford House, 3000 North Highway One, Albion, CA 95410.
Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation to In Our Lifetime: https://www.inourlifetime.org/gretchen
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019