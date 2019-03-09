San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Guadalupe Rivera Obituary
Guadalupe Rivera

March 29, 1922 - March 6, 2019

Guadalupe passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 6, 2019.
Born on March 29, 1922 in Los Angeles, California to Antonia Armas and Manuel Alarcon. Guadalupe is predeceased by her daughter Irma Lopez, and is survived by her children, Guadalupe Diaz (Gregorio), Teresa Borsella (John), and Anthony Rivera (Lisa). Guadalupe is also survived by her Grandchildren, Mark LaCroix, Tramane Soberanis (Martin), Matthew LaCroix (Deanna), Stephen LaCroix, Jessica Diaz, Nina Rivera, and Nico Rivera. Her Great-Grandchildren Ian, Mark, Matthew, Michelle, Carmelo, Christian, and Rebekah. Guadalupe is survived by her sister Gloria, and predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Eduardo, Teresa, Angelita, Manuel, Ricardo, Amelia, Gilberto, Elvira, and Luis.
A proud graduate of John Adams High School in San Francisco and a welder by trade, Guadalupe, affectionately known as "Mama" will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
