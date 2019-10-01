|
|
Gunther Ludwig Horn
August 16, 1940 - September 24, 2019In Germany on September 24th in the presence of his loving family. Born in Netphen, Germany on August 16, 1940 Gunther had moved to San Francisco with his brother at the age of 19. He was a loving father, Opa, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all.
Gunther was a machinist and opened his own business in 1976; B&H Ceramics in San Carlos which he recently retired in 2016.
One of his greatest passions was soccer, traveling to 13 World Cups to cheer on his beloved Germany and USA teams. Gunther will be greatly missed by his loved ones and friends.
Gunther is survived by his beloved children, Gary (Maureen) Horn and Lisa (John) Horn-Ascariz; his grandchildren Matt, Danielle, and Olivia and his siblings Luisa and Gretel, among many extended family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 5th 10:00am in the St. Michaels Section at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 901 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica CA. Reception immediately following the mass at Good Shepherd Church Gymnasium, and all are welcome.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019