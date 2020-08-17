Gustavo Pereira
After many years of struggle with dementia, Gustavo A. Pereira, aged 91 years, peacefully passed on August 7, 2020, in Modesto, California, where he had been under professional, medical care.
"Gus" was born in Shanghai, China, on July 31,1929. In death, he joins his late parents Alvaro and Lina Pereira and his late wife Marie T. Pereira (Baptista). He was the father of Denise Webster and Anthony and Paul Pereira. Grandfather of Lisa Watson, Kelley McKenzie, Kristin Blackband, Anthony Pereira, Jr., Matthew Pereira, Luke Pereira and Teodore Pereira. Great-grandfather of Iana Pereira, Everett Watson, Violet and Olive McKenzie, and Samuel and Genevieve Blackband. He was the only brother of Manuel Pereira (wife Doreen).
In his Shanghai youth, Gus survived the World War II years in a Japanese concentration camp with his parents and brother. In 1947, the family then moved to Hong Kong and joined the Portuguese from Macao (Macanese) community there, meeting and later marrying his wife Marie in 1951. Gus was a professional soccer player in Hong Kong and in Melbourne, Australia. Then in 1957, he, his wife and young children emigrated to San Francisco's Richmond District. He had retired after years of loyal service for both Pan American Airways and United Airlines. Gus was most proud of the fact that he was chosen to reopen the China route for United, returning to Shanghai to manage inaugural and daily operations as airport manager.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family internment services will be held.
The family asks that donations in remembrance of Gus Pereira be made to one's charity of choice
.