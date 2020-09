Or Copy this URL to Share

Guy R Sutherlin Sr

March 14, 1957 - August 24, 2020

Guy passed gently in his sleep at home where he lived with his son Guy, daughter in law Nikki, and his three grandchildren Johnathan, Jacob, and Luke. He was raised by parents Laura and Jim Sutherlin, with siblings Jan, Kay, Mary, David, and Jim. We will gather at a later date to celebrate Guy's life. Always a rebel with a heart, he will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store