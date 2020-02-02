|
Gwendolyn Kay Easley
August 29, 1944 – January 9, 2020 LIVED LAUGHED LOVED
Gwen is predeceased by her Mom (Hazel) and Dad (Tim). She is survived by her siblings Karen (Bobby Jo), her identical twin Glennis, Timmy (Sandra), Bobby (Debra) and Janie (Steve). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom she loved dearly (and they her), with a very special place in her heart for her youngest nephew, Eric. Gwen's home, known lovingly and simply as the A-P-T, was always filled with children and eventually young adults playing games and enjoying assorted snacks. Her heart also belonged to the local sports teams, the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. She literally never missed watching a game and very often watched two at once – the woman had four TVs! She embraced every holiday, whether it be Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter, or ones she adopted as her own like St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo, or even the less celebrated ones like Groundhog's Day and Leap Year. Her enthusiasm for holidays and life in general was contagious. What she may be best known for, however, is her amazing cooking and baking ability. Her baking legacy lives on through her sister Janie and all those with whom she shared the family recipes. Her work career spanned many years, but the highlights were her first job as an Usherette for the Giants, along with her sisters Karen and Glennis, when Candlestick opened in 1960 and her last at Private Portfolios where she faithfully worked for 20 years until her disability made it impossible. Gwen passed peacefully in her sleep on January 9, 2019 after a long battle caused by complications from a hip replacement. Gwen, we hope they are serving fine wine up there and not just a wine that is fine. We love you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020