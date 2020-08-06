Gwendolyn "Tootsie" (Chan) Jang

April 10, 1925 - July 25, 2020

We are sad to announce the passing of our mother, Gwendolyn Chan Jang, on 7/25/2020, in Sacramento. She declined rapidly a few weeks after her 95th birthday (April 10th), and died unrelated to Covid. Gwen "Toostie" Chan was born in 1925 in San Francisco, the 3rd of 7 children of Henry Chan and Lillian Hee. She grew up in Daly City and Chinatown, and graduated from Girls High School in SF in June of 1943. She participated in the War effort as a Plotter for the Aircraft Warning Corps and volunteered in the Nurse's Aide Corps, before marrying Roland Jang on 3/2/1945. Thereafter she supported Roland through many successful business ventures, raised two daughters, hosted innumerable dinner parties and traveled extensively before finishing her degree in Agricultural Science at UC Berkeley in 1974. She is survived by one sister (Virginia deRyk-Chan), two daughters (Judy Jang and Janet Jolly), her son-in-law Kent and grandson Kristopher Roland Jolly, and a multitude of Chan, Lew, Lee, Jacobson and Jang nieces & nephews and their families. A celebration-of-life Dinner will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing may send memorial donations to the free children's cancer Camp program that Gwen & Roland long supported:

Okizu Foundation, 83 Hamilton Dr. Suite #200, Novato, CA, 94949.





